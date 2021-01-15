The Whipple family served a free biscuits-and-gravy breakfast for Groundhog Day every year for the past 27 years; however, last year was their last to host this event at their home.
The city of Show Low wishes to thank the Whipple family for the many years of service and the generosity they have shown to the residents of Show Low.
Last year, the city offered to serve as host in future years, but unfortunately, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the city will not be able to provide the breakfast this year.
We hope to resume having this well-attended event in 2022. For questions, contact Community Services Director Jay Brimhall at 928-532-4014 or by email at jbrimhall@showlowaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.