SHOW LOW — Effective May 1, the City of Show Low reopened some of its outdoor facilities, including the dog park and the ramadas located in the city’s parks. On May 12, Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order that instituted a policy to “Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger.” The policy allows businesses to gradually and safely reopen in compliance with federal guidelines as the state continues to mitigate the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence, protect vulnerable populations and guide the reopening of businesses with enhanced physical distancing and safety measures.
The city will reopen its facilities in a phased approach, with reduced occupancy and increased safety measures following the Arizona Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Reopenings will take place as follows:
· Wednesday: May 13 — outdoor courts (basketball, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball), playgrounds, outdoor workout areas, and selected restrooms.
· Tuesday: May 26 — city hall (open to the public).
· Wednesday: May 27 — Show Low Museum.
· Monday: June 1 — aquatic center (phased opening), library (phased opening), city campus gym and Show Low Senior Center.
· Monday: June 15 — youth sports leagues and events tentatively scheduled to begin.
· Monday: June 29 — adult sports leagues tentatively scheduled to begin.
The city has established and implemented policies and safety measures, including physical distancing, monitoring for sickness and enhanced sanitation. These policies are designed to decrease the risk of contracting infectious airborne diseases such as COVID-19.
While using or visiting the city’s facilities, we encourage our citizens to continue following social distancing guidelines, limit groups to no more than ten people and clean and sanitize picnic areas before and after using them. Please do your part to continue safe physical distancing practices; use precautions to limit personal exposure; wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer frequently; don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth; and stay home if you are sick.
For more information or if you have questions, please contact Ed Muder at 928- 532-4015 or at emuder@showlowaz.gov.
