The city of Show Low has been notified that it received the Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Award presented by the Arizona Department of Housing in recognition for outstanding state-administered CDBG funded project for the Senior Center kitchen addition project.
Housing Hero Awards recognize outstanding achievements of individuals or organizations. They are named in honor of the exceptional public service exemplified by the late Brian Mickelsen, an original member of the Arizona Housing Finance Authority and the city manager for the town of Cottonwood.
