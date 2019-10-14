While the need for warm coats has never been greater, it has also never been easier to meet this vital need in our community. Fishers of Men for Veterans invites area residents to join them in an effort to ensure that no one goes without a warm coat this winter.
Fishers of Men for Veterans is holding a warm coat drive and will be collecting clean, gently used warm coats. One warm coat is dedicated to collecting and distributing gently warm coats—free of charge and without discrimination—directly to local children and adults in the local area. The coat drive program provides an easy way for individuals and families to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by simply passing along coats and jackets that are no longer needed.
Fishers of Men for Veterans invites the public to bring your clean, gently used coats and jackets to National Bank or Chase Bank through Oct. 23. The process is simple, you drop off your extra coat and Fishers of Men for Veterans takes care of the rest.
