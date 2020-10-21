The Pinetop Lakeside Senior Center is planing a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at 1594 Johnson Drive in Lakeside.
Free food boxes will be available to anyone in need, and no documentation is required. The boxes contain meat, produce and dairy products.
For more information, call 928-368-5869.
