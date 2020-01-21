A community job fair, sponsored by Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce, Northland Pioneer College and Arizona at Work, will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Mogollon High School gym located at 3450 Mustang in Heber.
Connect with local employers, resources available for job seekers and offers vocational education and training options.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-535-5777.
