Bring the family to hear festive stories read aloud, do a craft together and enjoy a snack. Free books for all children attending.
This free event will be held at Sprouts Preschool (White Mountain United Methodist Church, 261 N. 5th St in Show Low, from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, and is hosted by Sprouts Preschool, partnering with First Things First.
