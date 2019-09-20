The Show Low Public Library offers computer classes. The classes are free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, stop by the library or call the computer lab at 928-532-4065. Please leave a message, if no one is available to answer your call.
Android operating systems
An Android devices class from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the library computer lab. Learn more about how to use your Android smart phone or tablet, including Kindles and Nooks. Navigate through settings, install and delete widgets, and backup your device. Not for iPhones or iPads.
Digital media literacy
Digital Media Literacy Class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the library computer lab. It seems that navigating the world of phone apps, social media sites, and digital technology is a must when managing our daily lives—whether we’re ready and willing or not. Develop and engage critical thinking skills, develop online awareness, learn techniques to protect yourself in today’s dynamic media environments, and become more fluent in tech talk.
Get your business online workshop
Get Your Business Online workshop from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. If you own a small business, work for one, or are thinking about either, check out this class. They will talk about getting your business online using a variety of free online tools, including Google Search and Maps. You will also learn how to use data to drive business growth. This will be a hands-on experience. Basic computer skills are required.
