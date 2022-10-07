The Concho CAN! (Community Action Network) Christmas Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Concho Elementary School gymnasium located at 6 County Road 5101 in Concho. Door prizes will be drawn every 15 minutes and lunch and dessert will be available for purchase. Anyone willing to participate as a vendor may do so $10 or $15 if donating a door prize. Vendor registration will be on a “first come, first served” basis. All proceeds from the event will be used to support the Concho Connection newsletter and the Mellon Community Center. Contact Gail Golden at gailgolden@yahoo.com for a vendor application. For any other information, contact her by phone at 928-207-7880.
Concho CAN! to host a Christmas Bazaar
