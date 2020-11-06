The Word of Life Church and community partners will have a free Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Concho Elementary School, 6 Cinder Drive in Concho.
Everybody is welcome, and COVID-10 protocols will be in place.
To participate in the meal or for more information, call pastors Greg and Kassie Bowman at 928-242-1963 or 928-242-1072.
