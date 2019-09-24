The Concho Garden Club meeting will be held from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Concho Elementary School in the community meeting room.
The club will discuss fermenting: Barbara on how to get cabbage to turn into sauerkraut (bring your cabbages along to get cut up in Barbara’s super cabbage cutter) and Suzie on how to turn cucumbers into pickles, and planting. Diane talks about getting garlic into the ground so it is ready by summer
Ask the experts and they can answer your questions.
