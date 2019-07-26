The Concho Garden Club meets (last Wednesday of the month) from 2-4 p.m. July 31, at Concho Elementary community meeting room. Fellow gardeners like to get together and talk about the problems and solutions to gardening. Plus, get to see friends and acquaintances for a few hours, always sharing and always learning. This Wednesday meeting will be very informative with several speakers coming in and talking about: Hoop houses, high tunnels, straw bale, greenhouses and more. If this is your interest, just show up and get your gardening questions answered from the experts.
Want to let the community of gardeners know what’s going on? Local announcements can be added in towards the end of the meeting. For questions or more information, email the garden club at conchogardenclub@aol.com Your name and email can be added in if you would like to receive updates of meetings or call Barbara at 602-399-4588 or Diane 347-254-9795
