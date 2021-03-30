The Concho Garden Club will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. March 31 at Ray’s Barbecue in Concho, which is next to the Post Office.
The group will be getting together to test soil testing (bring some soil), using amendments, raised beds or straight in the ground planting. They will be discussing types of plants for your soil and climate and there will be time for questions, answers and announcements.
