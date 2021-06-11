The Concho Public Library will present summer programming for teens and adults every Tuesday in July. The Teen Writing programs will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting July 6.
Children ages 11-17 will create poetry, and then do a fun craft.
Also, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on July 6 the Adult Reading Program will start. Anyone 18 and up can join. We will discuss different genres of books and do a fun craft.
