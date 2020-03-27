The 10th annual Memorial Day Parade "Wave the flag for Veterans" will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25. A flag ceremony will follow parade, then the Lions Club picnic starting at 11:30 a.m. with food, music, beer garden and vendors. Free meals and vendors booths is offered to all veterans. Concho is a small town and this event is their way of saying thanks to all who have served.
For more information, registration forms, volunteers to help can call the parade committee at 928-205-9386 or email: tracy@ctcandelaria.com.
