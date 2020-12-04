CONCHO - Susan and Leon Buttler are hosting a community "Polar Express" CHRISTmas Party, Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of a private, indoor Christmas party, the Buttler's are hosting this event. They are planning every activity with COVID-19 precautions and invite residents from the Concho area.
If you want to participate in the "Polar Express Station", drive down the candy-cane decorated "tracks" (road) to 22 Miller Lane in Concho.
Upon arrival, enjoy the Christmas spirit and holiday lights as you drive and wave to Ol' St. Nick and Mrs. St. Nick (Santa & Mrs. Claus). There may be elves there to greet your vehicle as well.
Write your name and contact information on the golden ticket and give it to an elf or to Santa Claus. (One ticket per vehicle.)
A drawing takes place at 8 p.m. If your vehicle's ticket gets punched, you could win a cash prize. "Jesus is the reason for the season," say the Buttlers and join us for the joy of the "Polar Express!"
