Women from around the world will be gathering at special locations for the 10th annual Breast Feeding Global Big Latch On. Conscious Choices Birthing Center, 461 W. Center St. in Snowflake, will be hosting a global breastfeeding event Friday, Aug. 2 and invites breast feeding women, their friends, family and community to gather together to celebrate, promote and support breast feeding creating a lasting network for the community. The countdown begins at 10:30 a.m., please arrive early to register and get settled in.
