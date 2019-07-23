Women from around the world will be gathering at special locations for the 10th annual Breast Feeding Global Big Latch On. Conscious Choices Birthing Center, 461 W. Center St. in Snowflake, will be hosting a global breastfeeding event Friday, Aug. 2 and invites breast feeding women, their friends, family and community to gather together to celebrate, promote and support breast feeding creating a lasting network for the community. The countdown begins at 10:30 a.m., please arrive early to register and get settled in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.