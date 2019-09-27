The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside is pleased to bring you another year of Cool Running. As a reminder Eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane beginning at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. All lanes will be open no later than 8:30 a.m. Please be aware and cautious of runners in the eastbound lane of White Mountain Blvd., southbound lane of Woodland Road and eastbound lane of Woodland Lake Road.
The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside presents the annual Fall Festival Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The 2019 parade theme is “Great American Heroes.” Reminder White Mountain Blvd. will be closed beginning at 9:45 a.m. Detour route is Woodland Lake Road to Woodland Road, White Mountain Blvd. will be re-opened no later than 12 p.m.
Please contact Malaina Spillman with the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside Public Works at 928-368-6700 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.