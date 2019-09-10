The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside presents the annual Cool Runnings 10k run and 2 mile fun run/walk at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Woodland Lake Park. Registration is $25 per person for the 10k, $15 for the fun run. Kids 10 and under are free with adult registration. Entry fees increase to $30 and $20 after Sept. 20.
Registration and payment can be done online at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov. The 10k starts at 7 a.m. and the 2k will begin at 7:15 a.m.
For questions, call Malaina Spillman at 928-368-6700 or email: mspillman@pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
