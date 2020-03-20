SHOW LOW — The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains has been closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and wants to assure you that we are taking measures to protect the health and safety of our members, volunteers and other event participants. Based on the growing risk and local, state, and now, national orders, as well as recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and World Health Organization, they have decided to cancel March’s Cork ‘n Canvas event scheduled for March 27.
They will monitor the situation before making a decision for our April event.
The Center for the Arts will remain open for normal operations and regularly scheduled events.
Center for the Arts is located at 251 Penrod Road in Show Low. For more information, call 928-532-2296.
