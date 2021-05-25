A refurbished corn hole set has been installed at Show Low City Park.
Parks and Recreation staff replaced the shuffleboard game that was in the park with corn hole. The new set is located by the pavilion and is ready for play. Patrons who use the corn hole set need to bring their own bags.
