Attention all local businesses
Davis ACE Hardware received a counterfeit Twenty dollar bill. Use caution receiving 20 dollar billss from your customers.
The economy is hard enough during this unprecedented situation - be careful and check cash twice before accepting.
Need help identifying counterfeit money - contact your local bank.
