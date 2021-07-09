At 10 a.m. every Wednesday at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop, pastor Stewart Lewis welcomes community members to discuss concerns and issues caring for family and friends with a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s diseease.
Come share information on current therapies, resources available, etc.
The church is located at 1940 S. Penrod Lane. For questions, call 928-367-4923.
