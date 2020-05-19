The Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation will be serving a pulled pork luncheon on Memorial Day May 25 beginning at 11 am and serving until the food is gone. This years Memorial Day BBQ Luncheon will be hosted by Rest Ur Rump. Please order through drive up, call or text your order. Unfortunately, we will not be offering dine in service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
