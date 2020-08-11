Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Family Aquatics Center, 1100 W Deuce of Clubs
Show Low, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. You supply the shirt, we supply the dye. Limited to 10 participants at one time.
For more information call 928-532-4130. Cost is $3 per person, all ages welcome.
This price does not include open swim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.