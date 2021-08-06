The Christmas Cabin held its 40th annual craft sale last weekend. The group raffled off a beautiful quilt donated by the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Quilt Ministry of Tucson.
The raffle will benefit the White Mountain Hospice. The winner of the quilt was Penny Inan. Thanks to all who bought tickets.
A gift basket was also given to one lucky customer. This year's winner was Jim Wilde.
Pictured is Donna Shay, President of Christmas Cabin, presenting the basket to Jim Wilde.
Next year's craft sale will be held from July 28-30.
