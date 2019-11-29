Cub Scout Pack 733 will host its fourth annual Pancakes with Santa breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the VFW Post 9907, 381 N. Central Ave in Show Low. Cost is $5 per person and includes breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee, also with craft stations where families can make keepsake ornaments, as well as a Santa letter writing station. Santa will be present and available for parents to take photos with children. All proceeds are used for local Cub Scout programs.

