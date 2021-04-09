The White Mountain Dance Hall hosts dances from 7 to 10 Friday and Saturday nights April through October.
Friday is family night, and Saturday is for square dancing. The dance hall is at 1105 Old Highway 160 in Show Low.
For more information, visit www.whiteMountaindancehall or call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
