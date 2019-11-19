The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside will provide free lights to businesses located within the boundaries of the town. Businesses must install the lights and are encouraged to display them Nov. 23 through Jan. 31.
Lights can be picked up at the Town Hall. Each business is limited to four boxes of lights while supplies last.
Town hall is located at 325 W. White Mountain Blvd. For questions or more information, contact talba@pinetoplakeside.gov.
