The Springerville-Eagar Regional Chamber of Commerce’s resident Paleontologist, Doug Wolfe, is presenting “Dinosaurs in the Chamber” on Saturday, July 31, from 10am- 4pm. This fundraising event will have kid’s activities from 10am-2pm and meet the paleontologist from 2pm-4pm. There will be a silent auction and a microscope demonstration, so bring your tiny objects. View the life size Suskityrannus puppet and dig in the fossil pit. Free fossils for kids and students along with games and activities. Snacks and refreshments will be available. A $10 donation is requested. The chamber is located at 7 W. Main St. in Springerville at the traffic light. Doug can be reached at 480-201-0665 for more information. Come on out for a dinosaur fun day and help support the museum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.