PINETOP- On April 7, 2020 from 4-5pm at the ReCenter 814 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop are accepting books (coloring/reading) journal, crayons, pen/pencils for children 0-18.
There are many children in Navajo County where school was their safe place, we want to get these items in their hand in an effort to help them through this pandemic as well as their stressful environment. We are accepting hygiene products (shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and feminine products). We plan to include these in the food boxes for those who cannot afford these items. Finally, items for disinfecting (bleach, paper towels, laundry detergent, spray bottles) to make sure our health professionals have supplies for home.
For more information, contact Allison Hephner at 928-243-1332 or see their Facebook page at "RE:center".
