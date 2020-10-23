Show Low Main Street is hosting their annual downtown merchant Holiday Decorating Event.
Our hearts and souls have experienced challenges this year that we never imagined. So have our businesses.
The Holidays this year are the perfect time for all of us to come together and embrace each other with a demonstration of the enduring spirit of Show Low.
You can reach out to show your spirit and support to your community by simply joining in the Show Low Shines event!
All downtown businesses are encouraged to put up holiday lights on their businesses this year. This is not a contest or competition, but a gesture of reassurance, appreciation, and community support.
Show Low Main Street is encouraging participation by helping with hanging your lights, free of charge. We will even donate a string of lights to participants. Just contact us at showlowmainstreet@gmail.com or Denise at 623 340-4131 and we will coordinate getting your lights up by November 27th.
Let’s light up this town like never before!
Please practice social distancing and all COVID-19 precautions as recommended by the CDC.
Downtown merchants are encouraged to light up their storefronts by 6 p.m. on Dec. 5. For more information, visit the Show Low Main Street website at www.showlowmainstreet.org or email ShowLowMainStreet@gmail.com.
