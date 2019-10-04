Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention will participate in the DEA National RX Takeback from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Show Low Healthcare and at Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Snowflake, Winslow, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office police departments, Whiteriver and Heber-Overgaard Fire Departments.
Clean out your medicine cabinet, gathering any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs and over the counter medicines.
Nationwide US Drug Enforcement Agency, public take back events, offer the opportunity to return these dangerous items for proper destruction.
For more information, call Vicki Solomon at 928-243-2014 or vsncdp@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.