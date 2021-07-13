Heber-Overgaard Fire Department was notified early Sunday morning that a resident had found roughly 100 sticks of old dynamite. Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety responded and it was determined that the best course of action was to relocate the items to a safe location and destroy them.

