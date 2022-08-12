The E.A.A. Young Eagles program at Walking Down Ranch’s Veterans Tribute Air Show is offering a free private airplane ride with an experienced pilot. The air show will be held on Sep. 17 at Show Low airport. Anyone ages 8 to 18 is welcome to come and receive a free airplane ride. There are numerous foundations that sponsor the full cost of flying lessons for anyone ages 14 to 18. Young women are eligible for additional special opportunities. Those interested in either the free flight or learning how to receive their pilots license on a grant can call Ed Hamilton at 520-975-7353 for additional information.

