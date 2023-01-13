The Experimental Aviation Association Show Low chapter meets on the second Saturday of every month at Show Low Regional Airport located at 3150 Airport Loop Road in Show Low. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. followed by the main meeting at 10 a.m. The meeting will cover training on aviation topics, aircraft building or flight training. To access the airport, turn right on the first road after leaving highway 60 to enter the south gate and follow the signs to the parking area. For more information, call Edward Hamilton at 520-975-7353.

