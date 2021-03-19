Come to Immanuel Lutheran Church from 9 to 10 a.m. April 3 to receive an Easter celebration gift bag filled with the saving message of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Bags are free for all kids in kindergarten to sixth grade and will include the Easter story, activity sheet craft, and sealed treat. Parents may drive to the church parking lot to receive the grab and go gift bags, then take them home to celebrate Easter with their families.
Safe social distancing will be practiced as you collect your gift bag in the parking lot at 4839 Vallery Lane in Lakeside (behind the Maverick Center).
For more info, call 928-368-5964.
