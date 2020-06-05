A reception to meet the artist is scheduled for Friday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served outside in front of the gallery and protocols will be in place to insure the safety of gallery visitors.
Ms. Selby is a local potter with 40 years experience. “My specialty is functional and functional embellished wheel thrown pottery. I’ve attended Northland Pioneer College studio ceramic classes and have won and placed in NPC art shows,“ she says.
In addition she has sold and exhibited her art in local art and craft shows for 30 years. Recently retired her focus is the further development of her artistic pottery expression.
High Country Art Gallery is located at 13 A E. White Mountain Blvd., across from the Safeway Shopping Center in Pinetop, and is open Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information visit www.highcountryartgallery.com.
