Trying to clean up at home? Join the City of Show Low and Navajo County for an E-Waste and Waste Tire recycling event on Saturday, August 29.
Bring your old electronics and used tires to recycle. (Free for residential drop off only.) We will accept:
Computers, laptops, servers, mouses, keyboards, cables, cords, printers, fax machines, DVD/VCR players, stereos, speakers, televisions and monitors (limit one per household for free; $30 for each additional TV or monitor)
Microwaves, toasters, phones, chargers, video game consoles, controllers, accessories.
Any old or unwanted tires: all sizes are accepted, but they must be dismounted. No rims please.
The event will be located at the Navajo County Penrod Facility, 251 N. Penrod Road, Show Low, and will run from 8 – 11 a.m. Masks are required.
For more information call 928-532-4124 for e-waste, 928-532-6080 for used tires.
Note: please only drop off residential waste at this event. No commercial waste will be accepted.
To schedule a commercial drop off on Friday, August 28, call 602-944-4151 by Friday, August 21. (Fees may apply.)
