Want to tidy up around the house? Join Navajo County and the city of Show Low an E-Waste & Waste Tire recycling event between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Navajo County Penrod Facility, 251 N. Penrod Rd., Show Low.
This free event is for residential waste only. No commercial waste will be accepted.
Bring your old electronics and used tires to recycle: Computers, laptops, servers, hard drives, printers, scanners, routers, modems, mouse, keyboards, cables, cords, power strips, DVD/VCR players, stereos, speakers, projectors, copy machines, digital cable boxes, phones, chargers, power cords, video game consoles, controllers, accessories, cameras, calculators, power tools, power supplies, and two-way radios. One TV and one monitor per household may also be recycled during the event.
Any old or unwanted dismounted tires of all sizes will be accepted as well.
No household appliances, batteries of any kind, light bulbs, smoke detectors or hazardous/dangerous materials will be accepted.
For more information regarding e-waste, call 928-532-4124 and 928-532-6080 for waste tires.
