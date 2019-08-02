The White Mountain Chapter of the Arizona Elk Society is offering a four-hour elk hunting clinic from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Show Low Elks Lodge, 805 E. Whipple. Nationally known speaker Dan Adler of Diamond Outfitters and host of the “Best of the West” TV series will conduct a thorough presentation sure to enlighten both the novice as well as the experienced hunter.
Long time hunters who attended last year said they learned elk hunting tips they never knew. This is the same presentation Aug. 3 offered in Phoenix to over 350 people. This is expected to be a great year for some huge elk after all last winter’s moisture.
A Mexican buffet dinner is provided at 6 p.m. sharp. Cost is $15. Reservations and payment are required. Call 800-421-0744. Additional presenters include the Arizona Game & Fish Department as well as a local taxidermist, meat processor and firearms dealer.
For further information, contact Jim Warren at 520-237-5824.
