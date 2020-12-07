SHOW LOW — This Saturday, Dec. 11, the Show Low Elks Lodge is hosting the annual Kids Christmas with a twist. This year's event will host a Drive-Thru Meet Santa instead of an indoors party for kids and their families.
As much as the Elks members and volunteers enjoy the event, they opted for a safer way to spread some holiday cheer.
Families can drive through the Elks Lodge portico, located at 805 E. Whipple in Show Low, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Santa will give a wrapped gift to a person in the vehicle. One gift per child until supplies last.
For more information on volunteering at the Show Low Elks Lodge No. 2090, call 928-537-4901.
