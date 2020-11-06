SHOW LOW — The Show Low Elks Lodge 2090 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 proudly present the 31st annual Veterans Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The event begins at 4 p.m. in the Elks Lodge banquet hall, located at 805 E. Whipple Road. This is an open invitation to all veterans and adult guest(s) to attend for free. (No children, please.)
Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks or face coverings are required for all attendees. Please wear your mask when entering the Lodge and moving about. Social distancing will also be observed by staff and guests.
All veterans and their spouses are invited to attend at no cost for the meal. For more information, call 928-537-4901 or or call (928) 537-7511.
