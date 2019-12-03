A class on emergency preparedness for individuals who have disabilities focused on winter hazards. The workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Northeast Arizona Training Center, 1840 West Paper Mill Road in Taylor.
Topics to be covered: what are the risks in Northern Arizona? Winterizing your home and vehicle and evacuating your home, office or school.
Admission is free but registration is required. To RSVP or for more information, visit www.pipsummit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.