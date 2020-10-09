Renowned singer-songwriter Daniel Nahmod’s music has been heard on American Idol, The Voice, The Super Bowl, Today Show and Saturday Night Live! His brilliant song “One Power” was declared “The Anthem for All Humanity.” Daniel has performed his profound, heart-opening original music for well over one million people in 45 U.S. states and Canada since beginning his music career in 1999... selling over 110,000 CDs and 10,000 songbooks of original pop songs. (www.DanielNahmod.com, pronounced NAY-maud)
Daniel’s stunning three-octave vocals, exceptional piano and guitar skills, and utterly human, humorous, and humble stage presence combine with his extraordinary catalog of songs to inspire countless tears of joy, and equally countless standing ovations. One fan said after a recent concert: “Thank you, Daniel, for the most beautiful two hours of my life.”
Daniel has presented his spectacular music and message for nearly all of the world's major faiths, including Christian, Catholic, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Bahai, and Mormon audiences. He has shared the stage with such luminaries as Depok Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Wayne Dyer, Jean Houston, Yolanda King (daughter of Dr. King), Arun Gandhi (grandson of Mahatma Gandhi), Mark Victor Hansen (‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’), and Michael Beckwith.
For ticket prices and Zoom link, email: Minister@UnityWM.org or call 706-799-3365
