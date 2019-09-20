Like “Lightning McQueen” did when he rolled into the town of Radiator Springs, you can “drive-in” to Northland Pioneer College’s “Cars” movie from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at NPC’s Winslow Campus, 1400 E. Third St.
“This is a free public event and will be fun for the whole family,” notes Kelli Freeman, NPC social media and event specialist. “Children will be provided painted boxes and supplies to build and decorate their own car to ‘drive-in’ to the movie with,” continued Freeman. There will be complimentary hot dogs and fun giveaways in addition to the showing of the movie “Cars” on the big-screen. The event will be held outdoors against the beautiful backdrop of NPC’s Winslow campus.
In addition to chairs and blankets, parents should bring a box cutter and tape to assist with car decoration. All other supplies will be provided.
This is the first of a series of upcoming free public events to be held on NPC campuses throughout the White Mountains region. “NPC wants to bring members of the public to our campuses to enjoy the attractive spaces and facilities of these diverse sites,” Freeman elaborates. “In addition to being quality educational institutions, NPC campuses are physical landmarks and provide a great place within our communities to hold gatherings and get-togethers. We welcome community members to enjoy the free and fun public events that we will be offering at each of our nine locations throughout the year.”
In addition to the “Cars” drive-in movie event, NPC will host its annual “EagleFest,” Saturday, October 19 at the NPC Holbrook Campus. A Halloween-themed party and movie showing of “Hotel Transylvania” will be held at NPC’s St. Johns Center Saturday, Oct. 26 and again at NPC’s Kayenta Center on “All Hallows Eve,” Thursday, Oct. 31. All events are free and open to the public.
For additional information about these and other upcoming NPC events, visit website www.npc.edu/calendar or contact Kelli Freeman at 928-532-6151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.