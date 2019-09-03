Northland Pioneer College Talon Gallery invites the public to submit your artwork for the Locally Grown juried art exhibition for residents, 18 and older, of Apache and Navajo counties. The exhibit will run from Nov. 4 through Dec. 6 with a reception and awards ceremony held Dec. 6.
The Talon Gallery is located on the NPC White Mountain Campus in Show Low.
Apply by Sept. 30. Download the call for entries: www.npc.edu/TalonGallery. For questions, email: magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
