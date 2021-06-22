PINETOP - The White Mountain Horsemen's Association, a non profit organization, will be hosting an Equestrian Trail Event at the old Pinetop Country Club arena, now called "Places".
Event date is June 26 at 9:00 a.m. Registration is $25 upon entry.
For more info, visit the website at: Whitemountainhorsemensasso.org or call Lee Bartham at 623-910-5046.
