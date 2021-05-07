A program to shred business, personal and other forms of documents will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 7 in the south parking lot at the Springerville Fire Department, 225 E. Main St.
Officials of the Shred-a-thon are requesting a $10 per-box donation to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley.
The program is intended to help individuals, businesses and organizations protect themselves from identity theft and other forms of document fraud.
