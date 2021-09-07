The Arizona Medical Eye Unit from the Lions Vision Center, Inc. will be giving ophthalmological medical eye examinations for the benefit of residents of Alpine and surrounding localities. The AMEU will be located at Alpine Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9.
Fee per person is $40 cash only.
Appointments and information may be obtained by calling 928-339-1999.
Since only 20 to 30 patients can be examined each day, those who suspect they may have eye problems are urged to phone as soon as possible to be assured an appointment.
